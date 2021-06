GUSTAVUS TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One lane of traffic is closed on a portion of Route 87 in Gustavus Township after a tanker rolled over.

The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m.. on Route 87 near Stoddard Hayes Rd. NE.

A hazmat team was called to the scene.

The tanker was hauling milk.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We have a reporter at the scene. Check back here for updates.