GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The demolition of a building in downtown Girard is delayed as both sides work to reach a deal.

City Mayor Jim Melfi said he would like to see 25 W. Liberty Street brought back to life or taken down completely. He said the city won’t accept “nickel and diming” or minor improvements and says the building needs a total redo.

Magistrate Anthony Cornicelli visited the site Thursday.

A little more than a year ago, the Trumbull County Combined Health District declared it a danger to life and health. City leaders wanted it to be torn down.

But its owners — Dan, Robert, John and James Penza — won’t let it go without a fight.

Attorneys for the city and the building’s owners will now try to sit down and work something out.

“Out of respect to the magistrate, we will review that,” Melfi said. “We look forward to going to court to trial if necessary to get the building brought up to the building standards set forth in the building code. Nothing less is acceptable.”

According to court records, the next hearing on the civil suit is set for May 6.