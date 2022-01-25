Talk nice, stay apart included in modified protection order against Trumbull County commissioner

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – When a protection order was filed by a county employee against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko, many wondered how that was going to play out since they work together every day in the commissioner’s office.

A modification in that protection order was filed Monday and now it will be a little bit easier to get county work done.

Paula Vivoda-Klotz filed the civil stalking protection order against Frenchko claiming that the commissioner caused a hostile work environment by recording employees on her cellphone and allegedly making disparaging remarks. It all came to a head earlier this month during a workplace disagreement, which was recorded on cellphone video.

With the two women having to work together, Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove agreed to a modified order until a hearing can be conducted Feb. 4. A previous hearing was canceled due to a power outage at the Summit County Courthouse.

The modified protection order includes the following:

Neither party shall harass the other or cause physical or mental harm.

They can’t record each other on their cellphones or post on social media about each other.

Frenchko can’t go into Vivoda-Klotz’s office, and she has to text the office staff that she is coming into the common office space so Vivoda-Klotz can shut her door.

If they have to communicate outside of email or in writing and have to speak to each other, they have to be civil and respectful.

They have to stay 10 feet apart in the office and 50 feet away everwhere else.

If they meet in a hallway, they have to turn and go in the opposite direction.

Frenchko is permitted to have her gun back.

The modified order is in effect until the Feb. 4 hearing.