COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The road less traveled is an unfamiliar one for Hanna Solis. There’s no time to waste. Be it Creek Gardens or White House Fruit Farm, Hanna has places to see.

“From Cleveland to Akron to Pennsylvania. We’ve done stuff in West Virginia,” said Sylvia Solis, Hanna’s mother.

For the last 13 years, more than a decade’s worth of travels, Hanna and her mother, have been crisscrossing the Tri-State area, searching for the best lights, sights and anything else they find along the way.

“When I found out she was autistic, I wanted to get her out and do as much as possible,” said Sylvia. “When you put a label on a child and you say they can’t do this, they’re never going to be able to do it, they’re autistic, I was like, ‘No.'”

Hanna’s blog on social media, appropriately named Hitting the Highway with Hanna, has racked up more than 22,000 followers, giving them a front seat to their travels in a full-scale review of some of their favorite places.

It’s become a true community that’s connected.

“It’s a good thing because sometimes you feel alone. But it’s nice to know there’s other people out there that are experiencing the same thing,” Sylvia said.

Their car is more than just a mode of transportation to each destination, but also a vehicle to spend time together. Precious moments turned into miles of memories.

“It’s nice to do things that are fun to see her open up and experience it,” Sylvia said.

As a thank you for the support they’ve received this holiday season, they’re paying it forward. They’re raising money for Rob Wichert’s Christmas light show, getting Hanna’s official seal of approval for a family that’s fallen on hard times this Christmas.

“I’m proud of her. [For] everything she’s accomplished in life. You know, everything happens for a reason. So when you have people and they want to support you, you do the same back,” Sylvia said.