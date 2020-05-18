Taking care of your mental health during the pandemic

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been stressful for almost everyone in different ways

(WYTV) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month. During this pandemic, your mental health can take a serious toll.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been stressful for almost everyone in different ways. Fear and anxiety about the disease and what it has done to families can affect adults and kids alike.

According to the CDC, they say coping with the stress and learning how to control it will make you, and the people you’re close to stronger.

But how do you know you’re actually being affected?

Some mental health experts believe it’s hard to see the change. Some stress warnings can be fear and worry about your own health or for others, changes in sleeping or eating pattern, or difficulty sleeping.

The CDC says stress can affect those more on the front lines, children and teens and people at risk for COVID-19 all differently.

One doctor in the valley says he’s seeing an increase in stress and anxiety from patients who aren’t diagnosed with a formal mental illness.

“People want to get back to work, but they don’t want to get sick, they don’t want to get their family sick and all that kind of blended together to make mental illness more and more of a problem especially in the past 4-5 weeks,” said Dr. Mike Sevilla.

The CDC says it’s okay to feel concerned or unsure because you never really know what’s going to happen during a pandemic, but the way you cope is key.

The CDC recommends to check in on your loved ones through video chatting or a simple phone call.

Take a break from it all the coverage, turn off your phone or social media and get away even if it’s just an hour.

Now that Ohio is beginning to slowly re-open different people are feeling all kinds of emotions.

“I’ve had a lot of my patients who have depression and anxiety they have gotten worse. We’ve talked to them over the computer using telemedicine, as far as not being isolated treating their anxiety, it’s out there,” said Dr. Sevilla.

If your favorite thing to do is cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19, experts recommend to find the next best thing or finding another way to make it work.

Our mental health is equally as important as our physical health during this pandemic.

If you or anyone else you know is going through a tough time dealing with the pandemic there is help available through counseling or your primary care doctor.