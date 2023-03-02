LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — For 36 years, the Poland Rotary has done a little winter golfing for this Saturday’s 37th annual Chili Open. Typically, golfers play atop a coating of snow.

The Chili Open and Plunge will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bedford Trails Golf Course in Lowellville.

The event added a Chili Plunge a few years ago. Last year, participants had to break up and remove the layer of ice for plungers. However, the water looks a little warmer this year.

Andrew Griscow says he’s looking forward to a chilly Saturday.

“There will be a bunch of events going on throughout the day. There will be golf, polar plunge, food, beverages. It’s just a great festive day, and hopefully it’ll be a little chillier,” Griscow says. “We don’t want it quite this nice, we want people to bundle up.”

To golf, it’s a $25 donation. Donate $50, and you can take the chilly dip! Raise $125 to snatch a “swag bag.”

Register online at Poland Rotary’s website, or arrive early to join the fun.