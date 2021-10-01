Take a haunted trolley ride to support Salem Historical Society

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s fall and if you’re looking for something fun and spooky to do you should head to Salem. Now through the end of the month you can take a ghost walk or a haunted trolley ride.

The newer trolley they use can seat up to 34 people.

The rides and walks are on Saturdays through October 30.

Trolley rides are at 6 and 8 p.m. There will also be a 10 p.m. ride in the later sessions.

Trolley rides take about two hours and the walks start at 4 p.m., lasting just over an hour. Vice President of the Salem Historical Society Kevin Schaffer explained how the trolley rides are a fun fundraiser.

“This has been a great fundraiser for us for the last 13 years. We’ve raised a lot of money,” said Schaffer. “The trolley in itself has been doing that and the ghost tour attracts a different group of individuals that may not know a lot about Salem or about the history and they don’t want to go to the museum, that’s boring, let’s go on a ghost trolley tour but then we throw in some history in there to kind of entice them.”

“It’s not necessarily a spooky event there’s a lot of history,” said tour guide Kimberly Mitchell. “Every ghost story starts out with some little bit of truth and we try to bring all of that onto the tour and like I said it’s a lot of fun and definitely something different to do.”

The ghost walks around downtown Salem cost $10 and the haunted trolley ride is $15.

Spots are still open for tomorrow. Call (330) 205-3923 to reserve a spot.

All the workers are volunteers and the money goes to the historical society.