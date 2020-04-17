Taft Elementary surprises students by parading around Youngstown neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local school kids have not seen each other in person for weeks. On Friday, the staff at a Youngstown school wanted their students to know they’re not forgotten.

Teachers and staff at Taft Elementary School held a parade around the school’s neighborhood on the city’s south side.

To maintain a safe distance, everyone stayed in their cars. It was a chance for teachers to let all of their students know how much they are missed and loved.

“There’s a poem we recite every day called “I am somebody” and we want to challenge them to look in the mirror and remind themselves they are somebody. They’re somebody special and they have people to impress, places to go and high expectations from our staff here at Taft Elementary,” said Dean of Students Leslie Kitchens.

Organizers said they only gave the students a little hint that the parade was going to happen. They wanted the kids to look outside and be surprised.