YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra honored Hispanic Heritage Month in its own way.

The symphony performed Latin and Spanish music for Valley students at the DeYor Performing Arts Center on Friday. Songs performed included La Bamba, Tico-Tico no Fuba, and other classics.

The orchestra was led by guest conductor Francisco Noya from Venezuela. Noya is conducting a full-length concert called “Latin Fire” on Saturday night at the DeYor at 7:30 p.m.