Swing set to be raffled off to help pay for Rowan Sweeney’s Memorial Park

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of Youngstown carpenters spent their Saturday morning using their tools but not for a normal job. David Sweeney and volunteers were putting in some work on building Rowan’s Memorial Park.

“Everyone jumped on board. There were no questions,” said Justin Rance, a volunteer.

In Boardman Saturday morning, members of the Youngstown Carpenters Local 171 union were up early using their tools to give back to a fellow member.

“We’re battling this freezing cold to put this together. It just really shows how much they care, how much Rowan means to everyone,” said David Sweeney, Rowan’s dad.

Sweeney’s union built the swing set that will be raffled off. All funds raised will go to Rowan’s Memorial Park.

“I’m so excited to see which child gets to receive this gift,” Sweeney said, knowing his son would have loved playing on it, too. “[Rowan’s] first reaction would be to automatically start climbing on it or swinging, just playing.”

Sweeney says they’re close to announcing a location for the park.

“Regardless of where this park is, the City of Struthers is behind the family and behind this initiative completely,” said Cat Cercone Miller, mayor of Struthers.

And they are working hard with the City of Struthers to make this park happen.

“We want to be very involved because this is us. This is what we do. This is how we rally around our people,” said Cercone Miller.

Raffle tickets for the swing set are still available.

The drawing will be on March 20.

Visit Rowan’s Memorial Park’s website to buy tickets or call 330-550-1771 or 330-550-4210.