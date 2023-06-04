SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — As the sunshine stretches on, many took advantage of the weather for their first dive of the season on Sunday at the Centennial Pool in Salem.

The pool opened its doors Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., and all guests got in for free.

Pool manager Bill Cowgill says lifeguards spent the day on Saturday getting the pool clean and ready to open. This year, the pool got a new chlorinator.

Pool staff are excited to see all the people enjoying the pool and park this summer.

“We look forward to a lot of people doing long-term arrangements for their families,” said Cowgill. “We have family prices and all that kind of things.”

Pool hours run 1 to 7 p.m. every day.