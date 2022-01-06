Sweet deal at Boardman business to bring blankets to homeless

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of N2 by DaVill Ice Cream and Bakery is looking to reach out to the homeless on Valentine’s Day.

Shaun DaVill is selling cookie kits, and the proceeds from each one purchased will go toward blankets and food for the homeless. They will be delivered on Valentine’s Day.

Helping people is something that hits home for DaVill.

“I actually have a brother who is homeless. When I see homeless people, it makes me think how often we cross the street to get away from them and how much we avoid them. I don’t want that to happen to my brother,” Davill said.

The cookie kits are available at the store on South Avenue or online. The purchase has to be made by Valentine’s Day to be included in the blanket project.