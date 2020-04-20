Sweeney furniture donation will go toward new Rescue Mission facility

The donation will save the Rescue Mission about $200,000 in furniture expenses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A sizeable donation will help the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Monday morning, managers with Sweeney Auto Group in Boardman donated a couple truckloads of furniture.

The store was recently remodeled with all new decor. So rather than tossing out the used equipment, managers made a call to the Rescue Mission to see if directors could use it.

“As you know, we’re in the process of building a new Rescue Mission. So when he called us, we were ecstatic about receiving some of the furniture. He has plenty of… he has a lot of desks, TVs, cubicles, things that will help us offset the cost of moving into the new facility,” said the Rescue Mission’s Rodney Stevens.

Stevens said the donation will save the Rescue Mission about $200,000 in furniture expenses for the new facility.