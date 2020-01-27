Sweeney Chevrolet Buick’s Operation Santa donates to local charities

Sweeney donates $50 from every new car sold from November 1 to December 31

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WYTV) – Santa is resting comfortably back at the North Pole, but his helpers are still busy in the Mahoning Valley.

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC presented a check for $32,750 to the United Way.

It’s called Operation Santa and the donation beat last year’s by $400.

Sweeney donates $50 from every new car sold from November 1 to December 31.

The donation works out to 655 new cars sold to end the year.

“It’s the biggest part of our year is November and December, so we try to capitalize on that and make an impact with a donation that means something to us. Unite Way has been a great partner over the years and we’re proud to support them,” said car dealer Alexa Sweeney Blackman.

Since 2013, Sweeney has donated more than $155,000 from the Operation Santa campaign to local charities.