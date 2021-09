FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Police and SWAT team members were at a house on Beachwood Avenue in Farrell on Friday morning.

According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, they got a call for shots fired at a woman in the house. Investigators entered the home and found an older woman.

Police are now looking for Demaun Green, who officials say was recently convicted of burglary charges in Mercer County.