FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – There is a SWAT vehicle at a house in Farrell Monday morning.

The SWAT team from Butler County is at the house in the 1200 block of Roemer Blvd. We first got a report they were there around 6:30 a.m.

Neighbors said they heard a couple of loud bangs in the area.

One person was taken away in handcuffs.

We have a crew there and are working to learn more information.