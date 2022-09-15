CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you like cars, follow your ears and nose to the Canfield Fairground this weekend.

Dave & Ed’s Super Swap Meet is an outdoor market where 5,000 vendors will be selling cars, parts, tools and memorabilia. It’s expected to attract over 30,000 people for the weekend.

This is the event’s 28th year, and it can be described as a three-day car lover’s dream.

“It’s something for everybody. If you love fair food, we have about 35 fair food stands here. Plus, the grandstands are open,” says event organizer Corey ward. “If you like collectibles, we have collectibles here for you. If you like clothing, we have shirts for you. We have all kinds of different things. There is something here for everybody that is automotive-related.”

Admission is $7 per day, and the hours are as follows: