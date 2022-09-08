EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Potters swag bags were handed out on Thursday at the Lou Holtz Museum in East Liverpool.

They’re part of a welcoming gift ahead of the new football field dedication.

All you have to do is go to any East Liverpool city school building or the museum and ask for a ticket. Then you can pick up your bag from the museum.

Inside, there’s a hard copy of Frank “Digger” Dawson’s latest book on Potters football, a foam football and a commemorative Fiestaware plate.

“The reason we’re doing the ticket is because of the stub on the bottom. We want to get all the names of all the people and recognize them at the official ribbon cutting, which is going to be on the 17th of September at Patterson Field. We’ll have a VIP section for the people that got the bag if they wish to sit there,” Dawson said.

The East Liverpool Yearbook Crew made sure all the bags were ready to go — they filled 300 in two hours. About 125 of them were gone by Thursday afternoon, so you’d better act quickly if you want to get one!