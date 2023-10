YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash caused an SUV to flip over onto its roof in Youngstown Friday.

The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. on Boston Ave. at Market Street.

Police say a blue convertible was traveling north on Market Street when the Jeep SUV tried to cross in front of it on Boston Avenue. The convertible hit the Jeep and then crashed into a third car.

Four people were taken to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

T.J. Renniger contributed to this report.