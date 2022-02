ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers were called to an accident Tuesday morning where a car collided with a pickup truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the intersection of Route 45 and Western Reserve Road just after 7 a.m.

Troopers say that the SUV ran through a stop sign eastbound on Western Reserve Road. The truck was going southbound on Route 45.

Credit: Brian Oehlback

The truck was damaged, while the SUV rolled over.

No injuries were reported.