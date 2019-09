An morning crash in Boardman sent an SUV onto its roof

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An morning crash in Boardman sent an SUV onto its roof.

The accident happened about 7:45 a.m. on Midlothian Boulevard, just east of Sunset Boulevard.

Police say the driver of the SUV told them he was blinded by the sun and hit the back of a van that was topped to pick up passengers.

Traffic was delayed in the area as the crash was cleaned up.