GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple Valley police departments were on the lookout for a vehicle that led them on a high-speed chase earlier this week.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, Girard officers on patrol noticed an SUV headed south on North State Street at a high speed, which they clocked at 52 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to a police report.

When the officers tried to catch up with the SUV with lights and sirens, the vehicle started to swerve through traffic. The SUV then took the Interstate 80 eastbound exit to Route 11 northbound, reaching speeds nearing 100 mph.

At this point, Girard officers received permission from the department to continue the chase, contacting Liberty police as well, a police report states.

The SUV then took the Tibbetts Wick exit, heading toward Belmont Avenue at about 70 mph. At the intersection, the vehicle ran through a red light after going through a dirt parking lot near the road to avoid traffic.

Near Logan Way and Warner Road, Girard police caught up to the SUV enough to read the license plate number which was registered in Pennsylvania. According to the report, officers determined the chase to be too unsafe to continue and called off the pursuit.

According to the report, dispatch contacted the Sharon Police Department to keep a lookout for the SUV.

When Sharon police checked the registration address, they found the vehicle in the driveway but weren’t able to make contact with anyone inside, the report states.

No arrests have been made at this time.