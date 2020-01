The accident happened just after 9 a.m. at the Howland Professional Center

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An 81-year-old woman drove through an oral surgeon’s office in Howland Friday, according to police.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. at the Howland Professional Center on Route 46, just past Howland Center.

The BMW X-1 broke through a brick wall and went right into the building, stopping in the office of an oral surgeon.

Investigators did not say what caused the accident.