BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in Beaver Township is tying up traffic on Western Reserve Road.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in front of Nails to Tails Pet Grooming, near the Ohio Turnpike overpass.

At least two vehicles were involved and one ended up on its roof.

Emergency crews did not confirm any injuries but an ambulance was called to the scene.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.