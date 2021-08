YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An SUV went careening out of control and ended up on the front lawn of a house in Youngstown.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday on Shirley Road between Douglas and Boston.

The driver went off the road, scraped a telephone phone and fled the scene.

The car ended up in the front yard of a house in the 3000 block of Shirley Road.