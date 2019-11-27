SUV crashes into travel agency in Beaver Twp.

An SUV crashed into a building Tuesday in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An SUV crashed through a building Tuesday in Beaver Township.

Police say it happened at 8:43 a.m. at Executive Tour and Travel on E. Western Reserve Road.

The owner said a woman was just pulling in, and the next thing she knew, the vehicle came through her front window.

According to a police report, the 55-year-old driver told police that she wasn’t sure what happened or how she ended up crashing into the building. She said the only thing that she remembered was crashing through the wall.

Police said the driver works in the same complex at another business.

The Jeep SUV was backed out of the building with damage to the front end. The building sustained extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

The owner of Executive Tour and Travel said the business will remain open.