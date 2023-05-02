HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after an SUV and a school bus with kids on board crashed Tuesday afternoon in Howland Township.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, a bus going southbound on Elmwood Avenue was hit by an SUV at the intersection with North River Road. The bus was turning onto North River Road when the SUV hit it.

The driver of the SUV is 70-year-old Linda Stauffer, of Warren. She was not injured in the crash but was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.

Neither the school bus driver nor the eight children on the bus were hurt in the crash, but part of North River Road was closed. The road has since reopened.

Howland Township police and fire departments helped with the crash scene.

The crash is under investigation with help from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Commercial Enforcement Section.