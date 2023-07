YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver struck a garage in Youngstown after hitting a parked car.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Kirk Road.

An SUV hit a white car that was parked, then hit the garage. A car inside the garage was also damaged.

Crews won’t know if people can stay in the house until the car is pulled out.

Only the driver was in the car. They were taken to the hospital.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.