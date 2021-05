There was an accident Sunday evening that resulted in an SUV crashing in a building in Youngstown

It happened between 7 and 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Midlothian and Southern boulevards. The vehicle crashed into the building which once housed “The Printing Depot.”

The business has been closed for sometime.

It isn’t clear what caused the crash or if those in the SUV were injured. However, the building was damaged.