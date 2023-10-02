YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire early Monday morning. Authorities told First News the start of the fire is “suspicious.”

Emergency crews were called to the home on the 600 block of Fairgreen Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. Authorities say the fire was started on the second floor of the home and made its way to the third. The house will be put on the emergency demolition list.

Authorities say the home was vacant and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.