WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the investigation into a “suspicious” fire continues, we’re speaking with the woman who lived in an apartment there who says she lost all of her belongings. Now, she wants answers.

“I’m beyond heartbroken. I need help,” said Heidi Wilkinson.

Wilkinson says she essentially has to start over. A fire at her North Park Avenue apartment Sunday afternoon ruined her clothing, food, medication and other belongings.

Luckily, her pets were rescued.

“But it just is amazing to me that this all happened,” she said.

Wilkinson was at a nearby convenience store when the fire started. She says earlier that day, a few people asked if they could store some items outside her house. She said wasn’t comfortable with the idea.

“If their stuff wouldn’t have been in the back of the house, I don’t think this house fire would have happened. I think someone set that stuff on fire and I’d like to know who,” she said.

Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle says it appears the fire originated on the exterior steps of the duplex, located at the back of the building. He calls it suspicious.

“Why would you do this to me? It’s a house. It’s my house. Please come forward and turn yourself in,” Wilkinson said.

The state fire marshal’s office continues to investigate.