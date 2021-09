YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — If your driver’s license is suspended, a program this weekend could help you get it restored.

Youngstown Municipal Court and the City of Youngstown Clerk of Court is holding a “Steering Clear” intervention workshop Saturday.

It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Newport Library on Market Street.

Drivers can meet one-on-one with a specialist to see if they can get relief from their suspension.

Masks are required at the event and it is limited to the first 50 people.