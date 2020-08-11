Suspects wanted after commotion with bail bondsmen in Trumbull Co. turn themselves in

Adkins was charged with felonious assault and is being held on a $50,000 bond

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Two suspects wanted after a commotion in Bristolville turned themselves in to the court on Tuesday.

Matthew Adkins and Monica Lambert are accused of taking off after a confrontation with a team of bail bondsmen in the parking lot of Dollar General Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the bondsmen were trying to pick Lambert up when Adkins, who was driving the car Lambert was in, put the car in drive and reverse several times, slamming into the bondsmen’s car and the building.

He even hit a bondsman in the process and that’s when one of the bondsmen shot at the car, law enforcement said. Investigators don’t think anyone was hit.

Lambert is being held on a warrant out of Cortland.

Adkins was charged with felonious assault and is being held on a $50,000 bond. He will be back in the Newton Falls Municipal Court on August 18.