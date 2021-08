YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several police officers have responded to a situation on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown where some suspects ran from a vehicle.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say there were several guns found in the car and four suspects took off on foot. Two were caught.

We are working to gather more information from police.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.