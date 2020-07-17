Suspects indicted on murder charges in death of man found in burning SUV in Youngstown

The victim is identifed in the indictment as a South Side man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Two men were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for the July 1 shooting death of a Summer Street man who was found in a burning SUV on the East Side.

Julius Kimbrough, 43, of Humboldt Avenue, and Dawond Roddy, 36, of West Lucius Avenue, are each charged with aggravated murder for the death of Raylin Blunt, 42, who was found about 9:20 p.m. July 1 in a burning SUV in the 3300 block of McGuffey Road.

Detectives last week were able to charge Kimbrough and Roddy in municipal court for Blunt’s death. At the time, Blunt was identified as a John Doe in an affidavit accompanying their charges because his body was so badly burned that investigators were waiting for the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office to confirm his identity.

The affidavit filed in municipal court said Kimbrough visited Blunt at a home on Oak Lane and asked Blunt if he had a gun. When Blunt said yes, Kimbrough then shot him several times, the indictment said.

Roddy then helped Kimbrough bundle Blunt’s body in blankets and they drove him to McGuffey Road, where they then set the SUV on fire.

Both men have been in the Mahoning County jail on $1 million bonds since their arraignments in municipal court.