CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested after a police chase that at times exceeded 100 mph and plastic bags of meth were found, according to a police report.

Ryan Morris, Guinevere Jaffe and Gerontios Ginnis are all waking up in the Mahoning County jail with over 20 charges between them.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, a police officer was traveling behind the suspects’ vehicle on Cortland Avenue near its intersection with Gladstone Street when he noticed a tinted license plate cover. The officer turned on his lights and the suspects’ sped away and began the chase, heading south on Gladstone.

As the suspects continued speeding, the officer noticed them throw a bag out of the window twice, according to a report.

Then, Reports say the vehicle changed direction several times until it turned onto I-680 southbound at a speed exceeding 100 mph.

After taking more detours and throwing more contraband out the window, the vehicle finally came to a stop on the 2000 block of Weston Avenue, according to a report.

The suspects exited the vehicle and were arrested. Police say all the items thrown from the vehicle included white powder.

When police collected all the contraband, they found plastic bags, a bag of meth, smoking pipes, marijuana and syringes.

All three suspects said they wanted medical attention for non-emergency injuries. According to a report, the suspects were joking with the paramedics about almost getting away. All three were taken to the hospital and later released.

All three are being held in the Mahoning County Jail on $150,000 cash bond until their court appearance, which was at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the report, police found one bag that contained 6.9 grams of meth and another that contained 9.4 grams of meth. The bags of marijuana weighed 59.1 grams and 5.4 grams.

Ryan Morris, 25, is facing the charges of trafficking meth, failure to comply, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, drug instruments, two counts of drug paraphernalia, noncompliance, tinted windows, and a plate display traffic violation.

Ryan Morris

Guinevere Jaffe is facing charges of trafficking meth, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, drug instruments and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

Guinevere Jaffe

Gerontios Ginnis is facing charges of trafficking meth, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, drug instruments and two counts of drug paraphernalia.