Suspects face charges in connection to Columbiana County police chase

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase Thursday in Columbiana County has now netted four arrests, spanning three counties.

Two of the suspects are believed to be involved with a burglary and subsequent police chase. Two others got involved as the getaway driver ended up in Warren.

Police say Brandon House and Aaron Freet were running from police about 5 a.m. Thursday when they crashed on State Route 39 in the Washington Township area.

During the chase, police say shots were fired at them.

Freet, a passenger in the car, was injured in the crash and was arrested after he was treated at a local hospital.

He is charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, having weapons under disability and improperly discharging a firearm. He is being held in the Columbiana County Jail on $500,000 bond.

House, who ran from the scene of the crash, ended up in Warren with two other suspects.

House was arrested in the parking lot of Mays Towing inside a stolen vehicle along with two others, later identified as Jonathan Daviduk and Wayne Perry.

House was arraigned Friday on charges of receiving stolen property. No bond was issued because of holds for a parole violation and pending grand theft auto charges out of Columbiana County.

Both Daviduk and Perry are being held on parole violations.

All four suspects were residents of Community Corrections Association, which is a halfway house in Youngstown.