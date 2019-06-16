Suspects charged with attempted murder in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two suspects are facing charges for the attempted murder of a man in Youngstown earlier this week.

Matt Reid and Shalita Blake were arrested Saturday morning.

Reid is charged with attempted murder while Blake is charged with complicity to attempted murder.

Youngstown Police Capt. Brad Blackburn confirms that the charges stem from the shooting of a man on Steel Street.

Police found the victim, 58-year-old James Thorpe, with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Wednesday after a caller reported hearing gunshots and a man moaning.

Thorpe was listed in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital for surgery.