HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man who is on probation after his release earlier this year from prison was found with over $3,300 in counterfeit bills, according to police.

Hubbard Township police arrested Joshua Vigorito, 35, on counterfeit charges on Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers were called to McDonald’s Wednesday morning for a report that two suspects there had tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill. The suspects were stopped in a vehicle near Truck World.

Vigorito was driving, and there was a 17-year-old passenger in the car, according to the report.

Police said while they were conducting the traffic stop, they were informed by a worker at Dunkin’ Donuts that the suspects had also given them two counterfeit $20 bills.

Police said during a search, a bag full of counterfeit $20 bills was found in the 17-year-old boy’s pocket.

According to the report, a total of $3,305 in counterfeit bills were recovered. Police found that they had also been used at Chester’s Fried Chicken at the Love’s Travel Stop.

Police arrested both of the suspects on counterfeiting charges. Vigorito was taken to the Trumbull County Jail, and the boy was taken to a juvenile facility.

Police noted in their report that Vigorito has an extensive criminal history and is currently on probation as well and has pending charges out of Lorain County.

According to court records, he was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison on May 24, 2021, on an abduction and attempted felonious assault conviction. He was ordered to serve three years on probation following his release from prison earlier this year.