Suspects accused of rape, robbery and DUI among most wanted in NW Pa.

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have released the names of five people that are “most wanted” right now in Northwestern Pennsylvania.
The suspects include the following: Richard John Taylor, III, 28, of Slippery Rock wanted for robbery
- Doanld Lee Burk, 51, of Petrolia, wanted for DUI
- William Henry Hess, 35, of Butler, wanted for rape, sexual assault and incest
- William Heath Kelsea, 48, of Butler, wanted for theft and related offenses
- Tabitha C. Richards, 28, of Roanoke, Va., wanted for theft and other related offenses
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100