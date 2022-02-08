Suspects accused of rape, robbery and DUI among most wanted in NW Pa.

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have released the names of five people that are “most wanted” right now in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The suspects include the following: Richard John Taylor, III, 28, of Slippery Rock wanted for robbery

  • Doanld Lee Burk, 51, of Petrolia, wanted for DUI
  • William Henry Hess, 35, of Butler, wanted for rape, sexual assault and incest
  • William Heath Kelsea, 48, of Butler, wanted for theft and related offenses
  • Tabitha C. Richards, 28, of Roanoke, Va., wanted for theft and other related offenses
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100

