Suspected impaired driver was involved in fatal crash 2 weeks ago, Highway Patrol confirms

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver involved in a crash Friday in Milton Township is the same driver who was behind the wheel in a fatal crash two weeks ago.

Gregory Barnhart, 33, of Bristolville, faces OVI and failure to control charges for Friday’s crash along Interstate 76.

Troopers suspect that drugs were a factor in that crash.

They said Barnhart went off the right side of the road, hitting a tree. He was thrown from the car, and a passenger was also injured.

September 28, Barnhart was also involved in a crash that killed two victims in Lake Milton, Highway Patrol confirms.

He was driving a vehicle that went left of center on State Route 534, hitting a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Howard Mounts. Mounts and a passenger, 34-year-old Bradley Ronci, were killed.

No charges have been filed in that crash yet, but troopers are investigating it.

Barnhart has been into Trumbull County Jail 15 times on DUI, burglary, weapons and drug charges, according to jail records.

