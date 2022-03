LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending after police say they seized drugs from a home in Lisbon.

Officers with the Lisbon Police Department and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force searched a house in the 44 block of West Park Ave. on Tuesday.

Investigators say they found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, hypodermic needles and pills. The drugs are being tested.

Charges are pending the test results.