Suspected driver of crashed car in Liberty Twp. attempts to flee, police say

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) - Police said they are investigating after a man crashed into a pole, which then fell onto a transformer -- causing it to leak on the road.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Green Acres Drive near Trumbull Avenue in Liberty Township.

Police said when they arrived on scene the driver attempted to flee but they were able to catch him and take him to the hospital for treatment.

Police had to close the road while crews worked to clean up the leak from the transformer.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.