Suspect who skipped out on trial arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was supposed to go on trial in connection to a 2018 burglary case in Mahoning County was arrested in Georgia and brought back to Youngstown.

Joseph Grove is facing three counts of burglary in connection to the 2018 case. He was supposed to show up for a pretrial but cut off his ankle bracelet in August 2021 and took off to Gregoria, according to investigators.

U.S. Marshals picked him up in Georgia and brought him back to Mahoning County. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Wednesday.