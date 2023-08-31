WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after they say a man on a motorcycle broke into a liquor store with a hammer.

Officers were called to the A1 Express Liquor store on W. Market St. just before 1 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm drop. An officer who got there first saw that the drive-thru window was broken and a cash register was lying on the ground.

When the owner got there and showed officers the surveillance video, they saw a man wearing a helmet ride up on a sports bike, circle the building, then hit the drive-thru window with a hammer, climb inside and grab the cash register and cartons of cigarettes, according to a police report.

The owner said there was cash in the drawer and he would have to take inventory to find out how many cigarettes were stolen.

Police searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

The store owner said he would put the security video on a flash drive for police.