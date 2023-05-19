YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with sex crimes against a 10-year-old has filed a written notice that he intends to plead guilty by reason of insanity.

The notice was filed today by the attorney for Juan Rivera, 34, who was indicted May 11 by a Mahoning County grand jury on five counts of rape. All first degree felonies and three counts of gross sexual imposition, all third degree felonies.

The written plea was filed in advance of his arraignment next week in common pleas court.

The notice also asks that Rivera undergo a mental health evaluation.

Rivera has been in the county jail since he was arrested April 3 by city police after they were called to a home on Lenox Avenue “for an investigation involving a 10-year-old.”

The report gave no specifics.