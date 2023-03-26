AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Saturday night after he told troopers to arrest him, according to a report.

Troopers arrested Albert Johannes at a crash scene at the intersection of Raccoon Road and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Johannes was driving and rear-ended another car.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found an open container of alcohol in Johannes’ vehicle. According to the report, Johannes was lethargic and had a strong odor of alcohol.

The report says Johannes nearly fell out of the vehicle and was unable to take commands. Johannes then advised the troopers to arrest him.

According to the report, this was Johannes’ eighth lifetime OVI and second felony OVI.

Johannes could not submit to a breath test because he was too lethargic.

Because of minor injuries in the crash, Johannes was released and summoned to court.

OSP encourages the public to always drive sober and notify law enforcement if you suspect a drunk driver.

You can call the number 1-800-GRAB-DUI or 1-877-7Patrol, extension #677.