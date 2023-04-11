BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating after someone smashed a front window of the Bed, Bath, and Beyond, went inside and loaded up on merchandise.

Officers were called about 4:30 a.m. April 8 to the store on Route 224 for an alarm drop. When they arrived, they found the front window smashed and a large rock lying inside on the floor.

A manager was called to the store and played surveillance video for officers that showed a male suspect throw a rock through the window, go inside and load up four shopping carts with 33 Dyson sweepers, valued between $500 and $750 each –a total of about $17,000.

The suspect then loaded the sweepers into a vehicle that was waiting for him.

Police said the suspect appeared to be a stalky male with a slight limp.

The manager said the sweepers were recently delivered to the store, and nothing else appeared to be missing, however, a complete inventory will be conducted.