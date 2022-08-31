WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies have made an arrest in the vandalism at Trumbull County Children Services’ building on Reeves Road in Warren on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Paul Monroe said they arrested Jeremy Feidler at a relative’s house in Kinsman.

Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services, said around 8:45 a.m. someone smashed the door and surrounding windows with a baseball bat.

The staff was removed to working remotely during the investigation.

