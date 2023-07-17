STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man after video shows him pointing a gun at another man at a local car show Saturday, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched to Struthers High School just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a suspect who was possibly drunk and trying to start a fight at the Moab House Car Show, according to a police report.

When Struthers police got on the scene, witnesses said suspect, 54-year-old Lester Kerr, showed up to the event highly intoxicated, according to the report. The witnesses said Kerr was doing burnouts in the parking lot and almost ran over a woman.

Kerr then got out of the vehicle and called the woman several derogatory names, the report stated. One witness recorded a video of the altercation.

According to the report, cell video shows Kerr shouting at another man. When the man turned to leave, Kerr reached under the seat of a vehicle, pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the man’s back, according to the report.

Struthers police obtained Kerr’s license plate from the video and Youngstown police were able to track him down to the 2000 block of Thalia Ave., where they arrested him.

Kerr, who denied knowledge of the incident, is charged with conveying a deadly weapon on school grounds. He is due back in court August 21 at 9:30 a.m.